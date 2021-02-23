Benzan leads No. 8 Maryland past Iowa 111-93 TODD KARPOVICH, Associated Press Feb. 23, 2021 Updated: Feb. 23, 2021 3:05 p.m.
1 of8 Maryland guard Katie Benzan works the floor against Iowa during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 111-93. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall, right, shoots a basket against Maryland guard Katie Benzan during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in College Park, Md. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Maryland guard Diamond Miller, right, goes up for a shot against Iowa center Sharon Goodman (40), guard Kate Martin (20) and guard Lauren Jensen, center, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 111-93. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall, left, works the floor against Maryland guard Katie Benzan during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in College Park, Md. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Iowa forward Logan Cook (23) faces pressure from Maryland guard Diamond Miller (1) and forward Alaysia Styles (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 111-93. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Senior Katie Benzan broke her school record with 10 3-pointers and scored a career-high 29 points to lead eighth-ranked Maryland to a 111-93 victory over Iowa on Tuesday.
Hawkeyes freshman Caitlin Clark was equally impressive and made nine shots from beyond the arc, one shy of a program record, and scored 29 of her 34 points in the first half. Clark has scored 30 or more points nine times, the most in NCAA women's basketball.