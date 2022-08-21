Bell hits 2-run HR, Manaea goes 7, Padres top Nationals 2-1

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Josh Bell showed he's out of his slump by slugging his second home run in two games against his former team to lead the San Diego Padres to a 2-1 win over the Washington Nationals on Sunday.

Starter Sean Manaea (7-6) pitched seven strong innings for the Padres to earn the victory, scattering five hits and giving up one run — a solo home run to Nelson Cruz in the fourth — for his first win since July 31.