Bell hits 2-run HR, Manaea goes 7, Padres top Nationals 2-1 RICHARD J. MARCUS, Associated Press Aug. 21, 2022 Updated: Aug. 21, 2022 7:01 p.m.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Josh Bell showed he's out of his slump by slugging his second home run in two games against his former team to lead the San Diego Padres to a 2-1 win over the Washington Nationals on Sunday.
Starter Sean Manaea (7-6) pitched seven strong innings for the Padres to earn the victory, scattering five hits and giving up one run — a solo home run to Nelson Cruz in the fourth — for his first win since July 31.
