Beckham, Fuller among 9 Rams to COVID-19 reserve list

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Receiver Odell Beckham Jr., safety Jordan Fuller and eight of their Los Angeles Rams teammates went on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, giving the Rams 13 total players on the list after the latest expansion of their virus outbreak.

Defensive backs Terrell Burgess and Juju Hughes, tight end Brycen Hopkins, tackle Alaric Jackson, injured nose tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day and practice squad members Jonah Williams and Tyler Hall also went on the list Tuesday. Only Beckham and Fuller have played regularly in a major role for the Rams (9-4) this season.

Coach Sean McVay said the Rams have shut down their training complex in Thousand Oaks for at least two days under the NFL's intensive protocols. They will conduct meetings virtually Wednesday and won't hold a practice, although they were unlikely to hold a significant workout anyway on a short week of preparation to host Seattle on Sunday.

“I am very surprised, because you feel like you’re behind it when everybody is vaccinated and you’re moving in the right direction,” McVay said Tuesday before the latest round of moves had been announced. “Without a doubt, we have never experienced anything of this magnitude as it relates to COVID. This is definitely something that’s been eye-opening.”

The Rams also activated tight end Tyler Higbee from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Higbee and cornerback Jalen Ramsey missed the Rams' 30-23 victory at Arizona after being placed in the protocols hours before kickoff Monday night.

Five players missed Monday's game while in the protocols, including running back Darrell Henderson Jr., right tackle Rob Havenstein and defensive back Dont'e Deayon. Los Angeles overcame the absences to claim its second straight victory.

Beckham had six catches for 77 yards and a touchdown in the Rams' win at Arizona. The midseason acquisition has been improving weekly in Los Angeles' offense, and he has a TD catch in each of the Rams' past three games.

Fuller is the Rams' defensive signal-caller and their leading tackler with 96 tackles.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL