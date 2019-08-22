Becker bounces back, wins 18-hole championship

Kate Becker (right) won the 18-hole division at the Ridgefield Ladies Golf Association's President's Cup tournament. With Becker is Donna Baron, the nine-hole division champion.

After Kate Becker did the math, she didn’t think she had a chance.

Although Becker shot a respectable 84 in the opening round of the Ridgefield Ladies Golf Association’s President’s Cup tournament, the event’s two-day ringer format — each player plays two rounds and uses the low score on each hole to get one final score, which is then further reduced by the player’s course handicap — made a victory unlikely.

“Another woman shot an 89 and her handicap was 25,” said Becker. “I had the 84, but my handicap (16) was lower, so I thought there was no way I could win.”

Considering herself out of the running, Becker adopted a carefree approach for her second round at the Ridgefield Golf Course.

“I was just out there to have fun and enjoy playing,” she said. “I didn’t feel any pressure.”

The non-stressed approach had benefits: Becker lowered her score on five holes (by a combined 12 strokes), leaving her with a two-day best total of 72. Becker’s handicap took away 16 more strokes, leaving her with a 56 and a one-stroke triumph in the 18-hole division of the President’s Cup.

“I was able to drop a lot of strokes on the second day,” said Becker. “I had a 10 on one par-five hole the first day, and I shot par on that hole the second day. So that was five strokes right there.”

A middle school teacher in Westchester, Becker moved to Ridgefield from Mt. Kisco (N.Y.) four years ago.

“The best part was finding this little golf course,” she said. “Being a teacher, I can play with the RLGA every Tuesday during the summer. They rotate who you play with every week, so it is a great way to meet people.”

The manner of Becker’s victory has given her a guiding principle for future tournaments.

“I guess the moral of the story is that when I don’t think I have any chance I play better,” she said. “I’ll have to remember that.”

Notes: Donna Baron had a two-day best score of 25 to win the nine-hole division of the President’s Cup by two strokes. Baron lowered her score by four strokes on the first hole of the second round.

The tournament took place on July 30 and Aug. 6.