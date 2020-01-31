Beaudion, Patton lead Cleveland State past IUPUI 72-62

CLEVELAND (AP) — Craig Beaudion and Torrey Patton totaled 18 points and five rebounds apiece and Cleveland State defeated IUPUI 72-62 on Thursday night.

Patton added four assists for the Vikings (9-14, 5-5 Horizon League), who shot 38% from the floor but made 5 of 10 from 3-point range and 21 of 25 free throws. Algevon Eichelberger added 14 points and eight rebounds. Franklyn Penn Jr. pitched in with 11 points and eight rebounds.

Marcus Burk paced the Jaguars (6-17, 2-8) with 18 points and six rebounds. Jaylen Minnett added 12 points. Grant Weatherford contributed 11 points, six assists and five steals. IUPUI shot 36% from the floor and 29% from distance (7 of 24). The Jaguars sank 15 of 24 at the foul line.

The Vikings improve to 2-0 against the Jaguars on the season. Cleveland St. defeated IUPUI 82-80 on Dec. 30.

