Bears rookie QB Fields nearly has his moment vs Steelers DAN SCIFO, Associated Press Nov. 9, 2021 Updated: Nov. 9, 2021 3:10 a.m.
1 of8 Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) looks to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) scrambles against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) chases Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) scrambles past Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) for a first down during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) passes against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Fred Vuich/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Justin Fields nearly had his moment in the spotlight on “Monday Night Football.”
The rookie quarterback guided the Chicago Bears to a go-ahead touchdown against Pittsburgh with 1:46 remaining, but Ben Roethlisberger responded with the 50th game-winning drive of his 18-year career. Chris Boswell hit a 40-yard field goal with 26 seconds left and the Steelers escaped with a 29-27 win.