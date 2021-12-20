Bears DC Desai clears protocols in time to work Vikings game The Associated Press Dec. 20, 2021 Updated: Dec. 20, 2021 2:57 p.m.
1 of8 This is a 2021 photo of Sean Desai of the Chicago Bears NFL football team. This image reflects the Chicago Bears active roster as of Friday, April 16, 2021 when this image was taken. The Chicago Bears could be without all three of their coordinators, including Desai, when they host the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 This is a 2021 photo of Bill Lazor of the Chicago Bears NFL football team. This image reflects the Chicago Bears active roster as of Friday, April 16, 2021 when this image was taken. The Chicago Bears could be without all three of their coordinators, including Lazor, when they host the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 FILE - Chicago Bears acting head coach Chris Tabor directs his team during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Chicago. The Chicago Bears could be without all three of their coordinators, including special teams coordinator Tabor, when they host the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less
Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai has cleared COVID-19 protocols and will call plays against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night.
Desai tested positive last week, as did offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor. It was unclear if Lazor or Tabor would work the game. The Bears said Saturday quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo would serve as offensive coordinator if Lazor is out, and assistant special teams coordinator Brian Ginn would fill in for Tabor if he is not cleared.
