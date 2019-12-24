  • New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) defends against Washington Wizards guard Ish Smith (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. Photo: Kathy Willens, AP / Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
    New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) defends against Washington Wizards guard Ish Smith (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019.
    New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) defends against Washington Wizards guard Ish Smith (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019.
    Photo: Kathy Willens, AP
Photo: Kathy Willens, AP
Image 1 of / 4

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 4
New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) defends against Washington Wizards guard Ish Smith (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019.
New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) defends against Washington Wizards guard Ish Smith (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019.
Photo: Kathy Willens, AP