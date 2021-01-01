Beal leads Wizards, minus Westbrook, past Wolves for 1st win BRIAN HALL, Associated Press Jan. 1, 2021 Updated: Jan. 1, 2021 10:54 p.m.
1 of7 Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura (8) works in the post on Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Minneapolis. Andy Clayton-King/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (0) shoots next to Washington Wizards guard Ish Smith during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Minneapolis. Andy Clayton-King/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Washington Wizards Bradley Beal (3) shoots between Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) and center Naz Reid (11) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Minneapolis. Andy Clayton-King/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura (8) shoots over Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Minneapolis. Andy Clayton-King/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jake Layman shoots between Washington Wizards forwards Thomas Bryant (13) and Rui Hiachimura (8) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Minneapolis. Andy Clayton-King/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) shoots next to Washington Wizards center Robin Lopez in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Minneapolis. Andy Clayton-King/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jarrett Culver (23) shoots next to Washington Wizards forward Thomas Bryant (13) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Minneapolis. Andy Clayton-King/AP Show More Show Less
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bradley Beal had 31 points and seven assists, and the Washington Wizards beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 130-109 on Friday night without Russell Westbrook for their first win of the season.
Westbrook sat out for rest on the second game of a back-to-back, but the Wizards (1-5) didn’t look like the same team that lost the night before at home to Chicago. Washington jumped to an early lead and answered every Minnesota challenge.