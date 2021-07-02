Baz, Kazmir, Starling join Frazier for US Olympic baseball

NEW YORK (AP) — Tampa Bay pitching prospect Shane Baz, 37-year-old left-hander Scott Kazmir and outfielder Bubba Starling were among 10 additions Friday to the U.S. Olympic baseball roster. They joined a group from qualifying led by Todd Frazier, Edwin Jackson and David Robertson.
Two players were added to manager Mike Scioscia’s roster from Japan’s major leagues, which are stopping their seasons: Yakult right-hander Scott McGough and Yokohama outfielder Tyler Austin, who will be playing on his home field for the Olympics.