Baylor's Aranda gets contract extension through 2028 season Feb. 15, 2022 Updated: Feb. 15, 2022 12:48 p.m.
WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor coach Dave Aranda has agreed to a contract extension through the 2028 season after leading the Bears to a Big 12 championship and a school-record 12 wins capped by a Sugar Bowl victory on New Year's Day.
The school announced the extension Tuesday, two months after athletic director Mack Rhoades had said there was a verbal agreement to amend the coach's contract. The private school does not disclose specific contract terms.