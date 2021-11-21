Baylor, Oregon State beat Arizona State 24-10 GARY HOROWITZ, Associated Press Nov. 21, 2021 Updated: Nov. 21, 2021 4:34 a.m.
1 of11 Oregon State wide receiver Tre'Shaun Harrison (0) gets into the end zone as Arizona State defensive back Kejuan Markham (12) tries to make the stop during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Corvallis, Ore. Andy Nelson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) passes as Oregon State defensive back Akili Arnold (0) comes in for a hit during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Corvallis, Ore. Andy Nelson/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Oregon State running back B.J. Baylor (4) runs over Arizona State defensive back Jack Jones (0) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Corvallis, Ore. Andy Nelson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Arizona State running back Rachaad White (3) hauls in a pass past Oregon State linebacker Omar Speights (36) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Corvallis, Ore. Andy Nelson/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Oregon State running back B.J. Baylor (4) is upended by Arizona State defensive back Jack Jones (0) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Corvallis, Ore. Andy Nelson/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Arizona State fullback Case Hatch (44) hits the turf after running past Oregon State linebacker Omar Speights (36) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Corvallis, Ore. Andy Nelson/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan (10) passes during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Arizona State Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Corvallis, Ore. Andy Nelson/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — A week after becoming bowl eligible for the first time since 2013, Oregon State remains in contention for the Pac-12 North Division title following a 24-10 victory Saturday night over Arizona State.
A program coming off a 1-11 season before Jonathan Smith took over as head coach at his alma mater in 2018, the Beavers (7-4, 5-3 Pac-12) have come a long way.