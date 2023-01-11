Baylor 83, West Virginia 78

Bridges 3-8 4-5 10, Thamba 0-2 5-6 5, Cryer 5-8 2-2 13, Flagler 4-12 8-10 19, George 10-18 7-9 32, Ojianwuna 1-1 1-2 3, Bonner 0-3 1-2 1, Love 0-0 0-0 0, Lohner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 28-36 83.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title