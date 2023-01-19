Baylor 69, Kansas St. 48

Shematsi 0-3 2-2 2, Brylee Glenn 1-9 0-0 2, Jaelyn Glenn 4-10 0-0 11, Gregory 4-19 3-4 13, Sundell 4-10 1-2 10, Maupin 0-1 0-0 0, Lauterbach 0-0 0-0 0, Ebert 0-3 0-0 0, Greer 5-5 0-0 10, Totals 18-60 6-8 48
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title