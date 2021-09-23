Bassitt returns but Mariners beat A's 6-5 for 4-game sweep BEN ROSS, Associated Press Sep. 23, 2021 Updated: Sep. 23, 2021 8:24 p.m.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Chris Bassitt pitched three scoreless innings less than a month after surgery to repair facial fractures, but the Seattle Mariners rallied against Oakland's bullpen for a 6-5 victory Thursday and a four-game sweep that damaged the Athletics' wild-card hopes.
Seattle matched its season high with its fifth straight win, won its ninth in a row over the A's and moved within two games of the idle Yankees for the second AL wild-card spot with nine games remaining. Oakland lost its season-worst sixth straight home game and fell four games back of New York.