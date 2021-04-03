Basque Country crowds urged to disperse before Copa final

MADRID (AP) — Authorities in Spain’s Basque Country region are calling on fans of Athletic Bilbao to break up street gatherings that have formed ahead of their team's Copa del Rey final against fierce rival Real Sociedad.

A few thousand Bilbao fans violated public health restrictions in place for the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday when they rallied in rowdy, tightly packed groups in Bilbao city center. Videos published by Spanish radio Cadena SER showed at least one trash container in flames near a crowd of mostly young people, many wearing Bilbao’s red-and-white shirts.