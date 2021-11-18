Barty finishes year as WTA's No. 1 for 3rd consecutive time Nov. 18, 2021 Updated: Nov. 18, 2021 11:55 a.m.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Wimbledon champion Ash Barty finished No. 1 in the WTA singles rankings for the third consecutive season, while Katerina Siniakova topped the doubles rankings for the second time.
Barty, a 25-year-old from Australia, joins Serena Williams, Steffi Graf, Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert as the only women to lead the year-end tennis rankings three straight times.