Barrier falls: Woman officiates men's qualifier in Americas RONALD BLUM, AP Sports Writer March 26, 2021 Updated: March 26, 2021 2:48 p.m.
1 of6 Assistant referee Kathryn Nesbitt runs the sideline as she watches play between Bermuda and Canada during the first half of a World Cup 2022 Group B qualifying soccer match, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Nesbitt, a 32-year-old from Philadelphia, had a breakthrough moment when she became the first woman to work as an on-field official for a World Cup qualifier in North and Central America and the Caribbean. John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less
Kathryn Nesbitt ran the sidelines, waving a flag, blending in for all the right reasons.
The 32-year-old from Philadelphia became the first woman to work as an on-field official for a World Cup qualifier in North and Central America and the Caribbean, serving as an assistant referee Thursday night when Canada opened with a 5-1 rout of Bermuda at Orlando, Florida.