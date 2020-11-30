Barnes, Mets reach $750,000 deal ahead of tender deadline

NEW YORK (AP) — Right-hander Jacob Barnes and the New York Mets agreed to a $750,000, one-year contract on Monday, a deal reached two days ahead of the deadline for teams to offer 2021 deals to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.

The 30-year-old was 0-2 with a 5.50 ERA for the Los Angeles Angeles last season, then was claimed off waivers by the Mets on Oct. 30. He is 4-13 with a 4.36 ERA in 199 relief appearances and one start in five major league seasons.

Barnes would get a $25,000 bonus for one active day on the major league roster, and he can earn $75,000 in performance bonuses for games pitched: $25,000 each for 25, 40 and 50.

He had a $640,000 salary last season, which became $237,037 in prorated play. He would have been eligible for arbitration this winter and can become a free agent after the 2022 season.

