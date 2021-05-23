Baltimore-Washington Runs

Orioles first. Austin Hays singles to shallow right field. Freddy Galvis singles to right center field. Austin Hays to third. Trey Mancini singles to right field. Freddy Galvis to second. Austin Hays scores. Anthony Santander singles to left field. Trey Mancini to second. Freddy Galvis scores. Pedro Severino grounds out to shortstop. Anthony Santander out at second. Trey Mancini to third. Maikel Franco doubles to right field. Trey Mancini scores. Ryan Mountcastle walks. Pat Valaika strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Orioles 3, Nationals 0.