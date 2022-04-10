Baltimore-Tampa Bay Runs

Rays second. Yandy Diaz walks. Josh Lowe walks. Yandy Diaz to second. Harold Ramirez singles to shallow infield. Josh Lowe to second. Yandy Diaz to third. Mike Zunino out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Cedric Mullins. Josh Lowe to third. Yandy Diaz scores. Manuel Margot grounds out to shallow infield, Ryan Mountcastle to Tyler Wells. Harold Ramirez to second. Josh Lowe scores. Brandon Lowe homers to center field. Harold Ramirez scores. Wander Franco strikes out swinging.

4 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 4, Orioles 0.