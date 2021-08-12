Baltimore Orioles slugger Chris Davis announces retirement Aug. 12, 2021 Updated: Aug. 12, 2021 12:41 p.m.
FILE - Baltimore Orioles' Chris Davis follows through on a two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox in the third inning of a baseball game in Baltimore, in this Tuesday, April 23, 2019, file photo. Slugger Chris Davis announced his retirement Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, ending a career in which he became one of baseball's most prodigious home run hitters before his production declined amid injury problems during his final seasons with the Baltimore Orioles. Gail Burton/AP
FILE - Baltimore Orioles' Adam Jones, left, throws a pie in the face of teammate Chris Davis after the Orioles' baseball game against the Houston Astros in Baltimore, in this Wednesday, May 27, 2015, file photo. Davis hit two home runs, including a go-ahead solo shot in the eighth inning, as the Orioles won 5-4. Slugger Chris Davis announced his retirement Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, ending a career in which he became one of baseball's most prodigious home run hitters before his production declined amid injury problems during his final seasons with the Baltimore Orioles. Nick Wass/AP
FILE - In this 2019 file photo, Chris Davis of the Baltimore Orioles baseball team poses in Sarasota, Fla. Slugger Chris Davis announced his retirement Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, ending a career in which he became one of baseball's most prodigious home run hitters before his production declined amid injury problems during his final seasons with the Baltimore Orioles. Lynne Sladky/AP
BALTIMORE (AP) — Slugger Chris Davis announced his retirement Thursday, ending a career in which he became one of baseball's most prodigious home run hitters before his production declined amid injury problems during his final seasons with the Baltimore Orioles.
Davis, 35, was going to miss the entire 2021 season after surgery in May to repair the labrum in his left hip.