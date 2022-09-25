Baltimore 37, New England 26

Bal_M.Andrews 5 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 4:09. Drive: 11 plays, 69 yards, 6:23. Key Plays: Jackson 8 run on 3rd-and-5; Jackson 17 pass to M.Andrews; Jackson 11 pass to M.Andrews; Jackson 12 pass to Ricard. Baltimore 7, New England 0.

Second Quarter

NE_FG Folk 35, 14:57. Drive: 8 plays, 62 yards, 4:12. Key Plays: Mar.Jones kick return to New England 22; Stevenson 10 run; Mac.Jones 40 pass to Parker; Mac.Jones 6 pass to Stevenson on 3rd-and-12. Baltimore 7, New England 3.

NE_Mac.Jones 3 run (Folk kick), 5:58. Drive: 6 plays, 32 yards, 2:14. Key Plays: Jo.Jones 15 interception return to Baltimore 32; Stevenson 16 run. New England 10, Baltimore 7.

Bal_M.Andrews 16 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), :30. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 5:28. Key Plays: Jackson 17 run; Jackson 11 pass to Dobbins; Hill 11 run; Jackson 11 run. Baltimore 14, New England 10.

NE_FG Folk 50, :00. Drive: 6 plays, 43 yards, 00:30. Key Plays: Mac.Jones 11 pass to Stevenson; Mac.Jones 22 pass to Bourne; Mac.Jones 10 pass to Bourne. Baltimore 14, New England 13.

Third Quarter

NE_D.Harris 2 run (Folk kick), 12:14. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 2:46. Key Plays: Mac.Jones 36 pass to Parker; D.Harris 10 run; Mac.Jones 25 pass to Parker. New England 20, Baltimore 14.

Bal_Oliver 1 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 8:39. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 3:35. Key Plays: Jackson 21 pass to Duvernay on 3rd-and-5; Hill 34 run. Baltimore 21, New England 20.

Bal_Duvernay 4 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 4:41. Drive: 4 plays, 44 yards, 1:37. Key Play: Jackson 38 run. Baltimore 28, New England 20.

Bal_FG Tucker 56, 2:33. Drive: 4 plays, 5 yards, 1:31. Key Play: Bynes 0 interception return to New England 43. Baltimore 31, New England 20.

Fourth Quarter

NE_Stevenson 1 run (pass failed), 12:39. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 4:54. Key Plays: Stevenson 18 run; Mac.Jones 24 pass to Parker; Mac.Jones 8 run on 3rd-and-9; Mac.Jones 8 pass to Smith on 4th-and-1. Baltimore 31, New England 26.

Bal_Jackson 9 run (kick failed), 3:00. Drive: 7 plays, 73 yards, 2:35. Key Plays: Jackson 35 pass to Bateman; Jackson 20 run. Baltimore 37, New England 26.

___

Bal NE FIRST DOWNS 19 22 Rushing 8 10 Passing 11 12 Penalty 0 0 THIRD DOWN EFF 5-11 2-8 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-0 1-2 TOTAL NET YARDS 394 447 Total Plays 59 63 Avg Gain 6.7 7.1 NET YARDS RUSHING 188 145 Rushes 26 28 Avg per rush 7.231 5.179 NET YARDS PASSING 206 302 Sacked-Yds lost 4-12 3-19 Gross-Yds passing 218 321 Completed-Att. 18-29 22-32 Had Intercepted 1 3 Yards-Pass Play 6.242 8.629 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 7-6-5 5-5-4 PUNTS-Avg. 3-44.333 2-50.0 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 88 73 Punt Returns 2-55 2-13 Kickoff Returns 1-25 2-45 Interceptions 3-8 1-15 PENALTIES-Yds 2-10 3-16 FUMBLES-Lost 1-1 3-1 TIME OF POSSESSION 35:17 29:24

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Baltimore, Jackson 11-107, Hill 6-60, Dobbins 7-23, Duvernay 2-(minus 2). New England, Stevenson 12-73, D.Harris 11-41, Mac.Jones 5-31.

PASSING_Baltimore, Jackson 18-29-1-218. New England, Mac.Jones 22-32-3-321.

RECEIVING_Baltimore, Andrews 8-89, Bateman 2-59, Duvernay 2-25, Dobbins 2-17, Oliver 2-8, Ricard 1-12, Likely 1-8. New England, Parker 5-156, Bourne 4-58, Stevenson 4-28, Smith 4-25, Agholor 2-41, D.Harris 2-5, Henry 1-8.

PUNT RETURNS_Baltimore, Duvernay 2-55. New England, Bryant 2-13.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Baltimore, Duvernay 1-25. New England, Mar.Jones 2-45.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Baltimore, Bynes 8-2-0, Clark 6-3-0, Humphrey 5-0-0, Queen 4-1-1, M.Williams 4-1-0, Oweh 3-2-0, B.Washington 3-1-0, Campbell 2-2-0, Madubuike 2-1-1, Hamilton 2-0-0, Copeland 1-0-1, Armour-Davis 1-0-0, Peters 1-0-0, Ricard 1-0-0, Stephens 1-0-0, D.Williams 1-0-0, Bateman 0-1-0, Harrison 0-1-0, Powers 0-1-0. New England, McCourty 7-1-0, Wise 5-1-3, Peppers 5-1-0, Phillips 3-4-0, Jo.Jones 3-1-0, Barmore 3-0-0, Bentley 2-2-0, Mills 2-0-0, Wilson 1-3-0, Godchaux 1-2-0, Judon 1-0-1, Ekuale 1-0-0, Parker 1-0-0, Bryant 0-1-0, Guy 0-1-0, Tavai 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Baltimore, Peters 1-8, Bynes 1-0, Humphrey 1-0. New England, Jo.Jones 1-15.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Bill Vinovich, Ump Alex Moore, HL Jerry Bergman, LJ Mark Perlman, FJ Joe Blubaugh, SJ Jimmy Buchanan, BJ Jimmy Russell, Replay Mark Butterworth.