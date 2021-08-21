Baltimore 20, Carolina 3

Car_FG Slye 41, 4:29. Drive: 10 plays, 53 yards, 5:08. Key Plays: Grier 18 pass to S.Smith; Grier 17 pass to S.Smith on 3rd-and-11. Carolina 3, Baltimore 0.

Bal_FG Tucker 29, :01. Drive: 15 plays, 64 yards, 4:25. Key Plays: Huntley 9 pass to Gray on 3rd-and-6; Huntley 11 pass to McCrary on 3rd-and-1; Huntley 8 pass to Oliver on 3rd-and-5; Huntley 10 pass to T.Williams; T.Williams 1 run on 3rd-and-3. Baltimore 3, Carolina 3.

Third Quarter

Bal_McCrary 2 run (Verity kick), 7:53. Drive: 7 plays, 57 yards, 3:36. Key Plays: Huntley 11 pass to Wallace; Huntley 25 pass to Wallace. Baltimore 9, Carolina 3.

Fourth Quarter

Bal_FG Verity 44, 14:07. Drive: 14 plays, 48 yards, 7:32. Key Plays: Huntley 5 run on 3rd-and-3; T.Williams 10 run; Huntley 2 run on 3rd-and-3; T.Williams 4 run on 4th-and-1. Baltimore 13, Carolina 3.

Bal_T.Williams 20 run (Verity kick), 9:18. Drive: 8 plays, 58 yards, 4:04. Key Plays: Huntley 10 pass to Gray; Huntley 10 pass to Oliver on 3rd-and-6. Baltimore 19, Carolina 3.

Bal Car FIRST DOWNS 23 8 Rushing 12 1 Passing 11 7 Penalty 0 0 THIRD DOWN EFF 10-17 2-11 FOURTH DOWN EFF 1-1 0-1 TOTAL NET YARDS 354 189 Total Plays 76 43 Avg Gain 4.7 4.4 NET YARDS RUSHING 167 33 Rushes 42 17 Avg per rush 3.976 1.941 NET YARDS PASSING 187 156 Sacked-Yds lost 0-0 2-12 Gross-Yds passing 187 168 Completed-Att. 24-34 13-24 Had Intercepted 1 0 Yards-Pass Play 5.5 6.0 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 4-3-3 2-2-2 PUNTS-Avg. 3-56.0 6-44.833 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 18 57 Punt Returns 2-18 2-15 Kickoff Returns 0-0 1-16 Interceptions 0-0 1-26 PENALTIES-Yds 1-5 5-30 FUMBLES-Lost 1-1 1-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 38:43 21:22

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Baltimore, McCrary 15-64, T.Williams 10-47, Edwards 4-28, Huntley 7-23, Dobbins 4-8, Bahar 2-(minus 3). Carolina, Hubbard 9-24, Walker 1-4, Grier 1-2, S.Brown 4-2, Clark 2-1.

PASSING_Baltimore, Huntley 24-34-1-187. Carolina, Grier 11-14-0-144, Darnold 1-2-0-16, Walker 1-8-0-8.

RECEIVING_Baltimore, Oliver 7-50, J.Moore 3-15, Wallace 2-36, Gray 2-19, McCrary 2-19, T.Williams 2-15, Tomlinson 2-13, Proche 2-6, Victor 1-9, Duvernay 1-5. Carolina, Marshall 3-50, S.Smith 2-35, Hubbard 2-29, Tremble 2-18, Anderson 1-16, Ricci 1-11, Hogan 1-8, S.Brown 1-1.

PUNT RETURNS_Baltimore, Proche 2-18. Carolina, Da.Moore 1-9, Saunders 1-6.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Baltimore, None. Carolina, S.Smith 1-16.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Baltimore, Warrior 4-0-0, Elliott 3-1-1, Harrison 3-1-0, Clark 3-0-0, C.Smith 2-0-1, Queen 1-2-0, Bowser 1-1-0, Ellis 1-1-0, Hayes 1-1-0, Madubuike 1-1-0, Westry 1-1-0, Wolfe 1-0-0, Ferguson 0-2-0, B.Washington 0-2-0, Board 0-1-0, Fort 0-1-0, Oweh 0-1-0, Peters 0-1-0, Stephens 0-1-0, Welch 0-1-0, B.Williams 0-1-0. Carolina, Johnston 6-2-0, Bynes 4-6-0, Franklin 4-0-0, Julius 3-2-0, Middleton 3-2-0, Luvu 3-0-0, Chandler 2-3-0, Celestin 2-2-0, Chinn 2-0-0, Fisher 2-0-0, Hartsfield 2-0-0, Palmore 2-0-0, Taylor 2-0-0, Thomas-Oliver 2-0-0, Gross-Matos 1-2-0, Hoskins 1-2-0, C.Miller 1-2-0, Nixon 1-1-0, Stanford 1-1-0, Burns 1-0-0, Wiley 1-0-0, Fox 0-1-0, Herron 0-1-0, Jones 0-1-0, Melvin 0-1-0, Robinson 0-1-0, Roy 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Baltimore, None. Carolina, Reddick 1-26.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Carolina, Slye 37.

