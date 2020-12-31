Ball State beats No. 19 San Jose State 34-13 in Arizona Bowl Dec. 31, 2020 Updated: Dec. 31, 2020 5:56 p.m.
Ball State wide receiver Yo'Heinz Tyler (6) makes a catch in front of San Jose State linebacker Alii Matauin the first half of the Arizona Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz.
Ball State running back Tye Evans (30) scores a touchdown against San Jose State in the first half of the Arizona Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz.
San Jose State quarterback Nick Nash throws off-balance against Ball State in the first half of the Arizona Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz.
Ball State quarterback Drew Plitt (9) throws downfield against San Jose State in the first half of the Arizona Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz.
Ball State cornerback Antonio Phillips defends against a pass intended for San Jose State wide receiver Jermaine Braddock (13) in the first half of the Arizona Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz.
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Antonio Phillips returned an early interception 53 yards for a touchdown, Drew Plitt accounted for two scores and Ball State beat short-handed No. 19 San Jose State 34-13 in the Arizona Bowl on Thursday.
San Jose State (7-1, No. 22 CFP) had to play without its two coordinators and Mountain West Conference player of the year Cade Hall due to COVID-19 and other issues.