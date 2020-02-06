Bain lifts Stephen F. Austin over Nicholls St. 70-64

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Nathan Bain scored a season-high 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds as Stephen F. Austin extended its winning streak to seven games, defeating Nicholls State 70-64 on Wednesday night.

John Comeaux, Roti Ware and Kevon Harris each added 10 points for the Lumberjacks (20-3, 11-1 Southland Conferenc), who had won 13 out of 14.

Andre Jones and Kevin Johnson scored 13 points apiece for the Colonels (14-9, 8-4). Elvins Harvey Jr. and Warith Alatishe added 11 each with Alatishe grabbing 10 rebounds.

Stephen F. Austin plays New Orleans at home on Saturday. Nicholls State matches up against Sam Houston State at home on Saturday.

