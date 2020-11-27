FG FT Reb
NEW ORLEANS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Myers 0 1-3 2-4 0-0 1 3 4
Berzat 0 5-8 2-2 0-1 2 2 15
Freeman 0 1-5 2-2 1-4 2 3 4
Green 0 2-6 4-6 1-4 2 4 8
Rosser 0 5-11 5-6 1-9 1 3 15
Totals 200 17-50 22-32 5-26 12 26 61

Percentages: FG .340, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 5-7, .714 (Berzat 3-3, Freeman 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 12 (Freeman 3, Berzat 2, Rosser 2, Green).

Steals: 8 (Berzat 2, Myers, Rosser).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
BYU Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Baxter 0 1-2 0-2 2-2 0 0 2
Lee 0 6-8 0-1 2-4 3 4 12
Averette 0 4-6 0-0 0-4 0 3 11
Barcello 0 8-12 0-1 0-7 4 2 19
Harding 0 4-9 2-2 1-4 2 1 12
Totals 200 34-66 8-21 17-49 18 25 86

Percentages: FG .515, FT .381.

3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Averette 3-4, Barcello 3-4, Harding 2-6, Baxter 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Harding).

Turnovers: 17 (Averette 5, Barcello 2, Lee 2, Baxter, Harding).

Steals: 3 (Barcello).

Technical Fouls: None.

New Orleans 27 34 61
BYU 41 45 86

.