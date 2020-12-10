FG FT Reb
BOISE ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Armus 15 0-2 1-2 0-3 0 5 1
Kigab 30 5-11 2-4 3-5 2 4 14
Akot 31 4-12 3-4 1-6 0 4 13
Alston 35 5-12 2-3 1-4 2 2 12
Dennis 37 8-12 3-4 0-3 5 2 19
Rice 25 3-6 1-2 0-4 3 1 9
Milner 14 2-3 2-2 0-0 0 5 6
N.Smith 13 0-0 0-0 1-3 0 0 0
Totals 200 27-58 14-21 6-28 12 23 74

Percentages: FG .466, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 6-10, .600 (Akot 2-3, Rice 2-3, Kigab 2-4).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 11 (Alston 4, Akot 3, Armus, Dennis, Kigab, Rice).

Steals: 7 (Kigab 4, Rice 2, N.Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
BYU Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Lohner 25 0-4 2-2 0-6 0 4 2
Haarms 25 7-10 4-6 1-4 0 1 18
Averette 28 2-7 0-0 0-6 4 2 4
Barcello 34 7-11 4-6 1-3 3 2 22
Harding 21 1-3 1-2 0-2 2 1 3
Johnson 25 4-5 0-0 0-2 2 3 10
Harward 12 4-5 0-2 2-2 1 3 8
Lowell 12 1-3 0-0 0-3 0 2 3
Knell 10 0-3 0-0 0-1 2 2 0
George 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Lee 3 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Erickson 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 26-52 11-18 4-30 14 20 70

Percentages: FG .500, FT .611.

3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Barcello 4-6, Johnson 2-2, Lowell 1-3, Haarms 0-1, Knell 0-1, Harding 0-2, Averette 0-3, Lohner 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Haarms).

Turnovers: 12 (Barcello 4, Averette 2, Haarms 2, Lohner 2, Knell, Lowell).

Steals: 2 (Barcello, George).

Technical Fouls: None.

Boise St. 30 44 74
BYU 21 49 70

.