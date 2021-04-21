Báez hits slam, Cubs get boost from Mets errors in 16-4 romp ANDREW SELIGMAN, AP Sports Writer April 21, 2021 Updated: April 21, 2021 11:34 p.m.
1 of15 Chicago Cubs Javier Baez (9) celebrates his grand slam home run against the New York Mets during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Chicago. Mark Black/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Chicago Cubs Willson Contreras (40) slides safely into third against the New York Mets during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Chicago. Mark Black/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Chicago Cubs Javier Baez (9) watches his grand slam home run fly into the stands against the New York Mets during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Chicago. Mark Black/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (6) misses the throw allowing Chicago Cubs Willson Contreras (40) to make it safely to second during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Chicago. Mark Black/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 New York Mets relief pitcher Trevor Hildenberger (35) throws against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Chicago. Mark Black/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Chicago Cubs Ian Happ (8) is tagged out by New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) after scrambling back to first during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Chicago. Mark Black/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Chicago Cubs Willson Contreras (40) celebrates diving safely into second against the New York Mets during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Chicago. Mark Black/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 New York Mets relief pitcher Robert Gsellman (44) throws against the Chicago Cubs during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Chicago. Mark Black/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) celebrates his 2-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Chicago. Mark Black/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Chicago Cubs' shortstop Javier Baez (9) and first baseman Anthony Rizzo (44) celebrate scoring against the New York Mets during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Chicago. Mark Black/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
CHICAGO (AP) — Javier Báez hit a grand slam and the Chicago Cubs took advantage of a season-high four errors by the New York Mets in a 16-4 romp on a chilly Wednesday night at Wrigley Field.
Báez, who struck out four times Tuesday, scored three runs in this one and hit his sixth career slam off reliever Trevor Hildenberger in the sixth inning. The flashy shortstop became the first player to go 0 for 4 with four strikeouts in one game and then hit a grand slam in the next since Gorman Thomas did it for Milwaukee in the first two games of the 1978 season, according to STATS.
