Australia marks national day with protests, calming words Jan. 25, 2021 Updated: Jan. 25, 2021 11:18 p.m.
Russell Dawson of the Koomurri Aboriginal Dancers participates in a smoking ceremony during Australia Day ceremonies in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.
Russell Dawson of the Koomurri Aboriginal Dancers participates in a smoking ceremony during Australia Day ceremonies in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.
Members of the crowd raise their fists during an Aboriginal-lead Invasion Day rally on Australia Day in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Many of Australia's First Nations people say that sovereignty has never been ceded and oppose ongoing colonial violence and destruction.
Protesters hold signs in a social distanced crowd during an Aboriginal-lead Invasion Day rally on Australia Day in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Many of Australia's First Nations people say that sovereignty has never been ceded and oppose ongoing colonial violence and destruction.
A speaker addresses a crowd during an Aboriginal-lead Invasion Day rally on Australia Day in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Many of Australia's First Nations people say that sovereignty has never been ceded and oppose ongoing colonial violence and destruction.
Protesters arrange signs in a social distanced crowd during an Aboriginal-lead Invasion Day rally on Australia Day in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Many of Australia's First Nations people say that sovereignty has never been ceded and oppose ongoing colonial violence and destruction.
Members of the public participate in an Aboriginal smoking ceremony during Australia Day ceremonies in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.
Members of the public participate in an Aboriginal smoking ceremony during Australia Day ceremonies in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2020, file photo, former Australian Open champion Margaret Court holds up the women's Australian Open trophy, the Daphne Ackhurst Memorial Cup, as her 50th anniversary of her Grand Slam is celebrated at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. Australia media are reporting that controversial former tennis champion Margaret Court will receive the country's top award in the Australia Day honors list, and the apparent decision is already being criticized. The 78-year-old's appointment as Companion of the Order of Australia was reported to be revealed late on Monday, Jan. 26, 2021, but it was leaked on social media.
Russell Dawson of the Koomurri Aboriginal Dancers participates in a smoking ceremony during Australia Day ceremonies in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.
Russell Dawson of the Koomurri Aboriginal Dancers participates in a smoking ceremony during Australia Day ceremonies in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.
Russell Dawson of the Koomurri Aboriginal Dancers participates in a smoking ceremony during Australia Day ceremonies in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.
A member of the Koomurri Aboriginal Dancers participates in a smoking ceremony during Australia Day ceremonies in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.
A man holds an Aboriginal flag in a social distanced crowd during an Aboriginal-lead Invasion Day rally on Australia Day in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Many of Australia's First Nations people say that sovereignty has never been ceded and oppose ongoing colonial violence and destruction.
A protester holds a sign in a social distanced crowd during an Aboriginal-lead Invasion Day rally on Australia Day in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Many of Australia's First Nations people say that sovereignty has never been ceded and oppose ongoing colonial violence and destruction.
A man holds a modified Australian flag and the Aboriginal flag in a social distanced crowd during an Aboriginal-lead Invasion Day rally on Australia Day in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Many of Australia's First Nations people say that sovereignty has never been ceded and oppose ongoing colonial violence and destruction.
SYDNEY (AP) — Government leaders marked a socially distanced Australia Day with calming words Tuesday as protesters denounced celebrations of a day some dub “Invasion Day” because of historical wrongs committed against Indigenous people.
The 4,000 protesters who gathered in small groups in Sydney’s Domain were warned they could be fined or jailed for breaching limits on large crowds. But many protesters wore masks and adhered to social distancing guidelines, and only a few arrests occurred for not following police orders.