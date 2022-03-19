Austin faces the Seattle Sounders in conference play

Seattle Sounders FC (1-2-0) vs. Austin FC (2-1-0)

Austin, Texas; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin FC +116, Seattle +224, Draw +250; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Austin hosts the Seattle Sounders in conference action.

Austin was 9-21-4 overall during the 2021 season while going 7-8-2 at home. Austin scored 35 goals a season ago, averaging 1.0 per game.

The Sounders went 17-8-9 overall and 9-4-4 on the road in the 2021 season. The Sounders scored 53 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 33.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin: Jhohan Romana (injured), Rodney Redes (injured), Jon Gallagher (injured), Danny Hoesen (injured).

Sounders: Andrew Delmos Thomas (injured), Josh Atencio (injured), Jimmy Medranda (injured), Raul Ruidiaz (injured), Nicolas Lodeiro (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.