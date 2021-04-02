Austin Peay names ex-Duke associate James to coach Governors

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Austin Peay has named former Duke associate coach Nate James to his first head coaching job with the Governors.

The school announced James’ hiring on its web site Friday and will formally introduce him on Tuesday. James, 43, has spent much of the past two decades under Mike Krzyzewski as a player and staffer, helping the Blue Devils win NCAA championships in 2010 and ’15 as an assistant before becoming associate head coach in 2017. He also logged 20 minutes in Duke’s 2001 national championship game victory against Arizona.