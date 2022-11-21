Austin Peay 74, Albany (NY) 59

Ware 4-6 1-2 10, Hutchins-Everett 7-13 9-9 23, Paez 3-6 4-4 11, Perkins 0-1 1-1 1, Stone-Carrawell 5-10 6-9 17, Copeland 5-8 0-0 10, Fauntleroy 0-1 0-0 0, Durugordon 0-3 2-2 2, Calderon 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-49 23-27 74.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title