Auburn 77, Mississippi 76, OT

FG FT Reb
AUBURN (11-8) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Richardson 17 3-11 2-2 3-4 0 2 8
Coulibaly 36 12-20 6-8 1-7 4 2 31
Jakayla Johnson 15 0-2 0-0 0-3 1 2 0
Scott-Grayson 39 3-9 3-4 0-2 3 4 11
Shaw 28 1-5 2-2 0-3 2 2 5
Levy 12 2-4 1-2 0-1 0 1 5
Pratcher 13 0-1 0-0 0-2 0 2 0
Precious Johnson 12 0-0 2-2 0-1 0 3 2
Bostic 19 4-8 3-4 2-3 2 3 11
Duhon 12 0-2 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Wells 22 1-4 2-2 0-1 0 1 4
Team 0 0-0 0-0 2-4 0 0 0
Totals 225 26-66 21-26 8-32 12 23 77

Percentages: FG 39.394, FT .808.

3-Point Goals: 4-9, .444 (Scott-Grayson 2-3, Coulibaly 1-3, Shaw 1-3)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Bostic 1, Richardson 1, Shaw 1)

Turnovers: 14 (Coulibaly 4, Scott-Grayson 3, Johnson 2, Shaw 2, Johnson 1, Levy 1, Wells 1)

Steals: 13 (Coulibaly 5, Bostic 3, Scott-Grayson 2, Johnson 1, Pratcher 1, Richardson 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
MISSISSIPPI (16-4) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Davis 40 5-14 2-2 1-6 2 2 12
Scott 43 3-10 8-10 1-5 0 2 14
Singleton 22 3-6 0-2 6-8 1 3 6
Baker 42 10-19 4-5 1-12 0 2 25
Taylor 40 1-9 4-4 1-2 1 1 6
Collins 12 2-3 1-1 0-2 1 5 6
Igbokwe 9 0-0 2-2 0-1 0 4 2
Eaton 13 0-2 2-2 1-3 1 0 2
Thompson 4 1-2 1-2 0-0 0 3 3
Team 0 0-0 0-0 3-7 0 0 0
Totals 225 25-65 24-30 14-46 6 22 76
Percentages: FG 38.462, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 2-8, .250 (Baker 1-2, Collins 1-1, Davis 0-2, Taylor 0-1, Eaton 0-1, Thompson 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 6 (Scott 4, Eaton 1, Igbokwe 1)

Turnovers: 21 (Scott 5, Singleton 4, Baker 3, Davis 3, Taylor 3, Igbokwe 1, Thompson 1, Team 1)

Steals: 8 (Taylor 4, Davis 2, Scott 1, Singleton 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Mississippi 18 23 12 17 6 76
Auburn 12 21 24 13 7 77

A_3,093

Officials_Chaney Muench, Bill Larance, Felicia Grinter

