Atlanta-Washington Runs

Braves first. Ronald Acuna Jr. grounds out to third base, Maikel Franco to Josh Bell. Dansby Swanson reaches on error to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Throwing error by Luis Garcia. Matt Olson singles to left field. Dansby Swanson scores. Austin Riley homers to center field. Matt Olson scores. Adam Duvall singles to shortstop. Marcell Ozuna grounds out to second base, Cesar Hernandez to Josh Bell. Adam Duvall to second. William Contreras strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Braves 3, Nationals 0.

Braves second. Orlando Arcia singles to right field. Michael Harris II strikes out swinging. Ronald Acuna Jr. strikes out swinging. Dansby Swanson singles to right field. Orlando Arcia to second. Matt Olson singles to right field. Dansby Swanson to third. Orlando Arcia scores. Austin Riley flies out to deep center field to Victor Robles.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 4, Nationals 0.

Braves fourth. Michael Harris II strikes out swinging. Ronald Acuna Jr. singles to left field. Dansby Swanson walks. Matt Olson singles to shallow center field. Dansby Swanson to second. Ronald Acuna Jr. scores. Austin Riley called out on strikes. Adam Duvall called out on strikes.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 5, Nationals 0.

Braves fifth. Marcell Ozuna strikes out swinging. William Contreras grounds out to second base, Cesar Hernandez to Josh Bell. Orlando Arcia homers to center field. Michael Harris II strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 6, Nationals 0.

Nationals sixth. Josh Bell doubles to left field. Juan Soto walks. Ehire Adrianza pinch-hitting for Nelson Cruz. Ehire Adrianza reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Juan Soto out at second. Josh Bell to third. Keibert Ruiz walks. Ehire Adrianza to second. Yadiel Hernandez flies out to right center field to Ronald Acuna Jr.. Cesar Hernandez hit by pitch. Keibert Ruiz to second. Ehire Adrianza to third. Josh Bell scores. Maikel Franco flies out to shallow left field to Adam Duvall.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Braves 6, Nationals 1.

Braves seventh. Austin Riley grounds out to shallow infield, Erasmo Ramirez to Cesar Hernandez to Josh Bell. Adam Duvall doubles. Marcell Ozuna strikes out swinging. William Contreras singles to shallow right field. Adam Duvall scores. Orlando Arcia strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 7, Nationals 1.

Braves ninth. Matt Olson strikes out swinging. Austin Riley pops out to first base to Josh Bell. Adam Duvall homers to center field. Marcell Ozuna grounds out to shallow infield, Maikel Franco to Josh Bell.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 8, Nationals 1.

Nationals ninth. Lane Thomas pinch-hitting for Yadiel Hernandez. Lane Thomas lines out to center field to Michael Harris II. Cesar Hernandez doubles to deep center field. Maikel Franco singles to right field. Cesar Hernandez to third. Victor Robles singles to left center field. Maikel Franco to second. Cesar Hernandez scores. Luis Garcia flies out to deep left field to Adam Duvall. Josh Bell walks. Victor Robles to second. Maikel Franco to third. Juan Soto walks. Josh Bell to second. Victor Robles to third. Maikel Franco scores. Juan Soto to second. Josh Bell to third. Victor Robles scores. Ehire Adrianza walks. Keibert Ruiz strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Braves 8, Nationals 4.