Braves fifth. Vaughn Grissom singles to left field. Michael Harris II homers to left field. Vaughn Grissom scores. Robbie Grossman grounds out to second base, Oneil Cruz to Michael Chavis. Ronald Acuna Jr. singles to center field. Dansby Swanson grounds out to shortstop. Ronald Acuna Jr. out at second.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 2, Pirates 0.