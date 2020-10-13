Recommended Video:

BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .229 .357 35 5 8 2 0 3 5 6 12 1 0 0
Ozuna .400 .400 5 1 2 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Albies .400 .400 5 1 2 0 0 1 2 0 2 0 0 0
d'Arnaud .250 .400 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0
Riley .250 .250 4 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 2 0 0 0
Freeman .250 .400 4 1 1 0 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Acuña Jr. .200 .200 5 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0
Swanson .000 .400 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 1 0 0
Sandoval .000 1.000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pache .000 .667 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 0
Markakis .000 .000 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0
Duvall .000 .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Culberson .000 .000 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0

___

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 1 0 1.00 1 1 0 9.0 4 1 1 1 2 11
Martin 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 1
Melancon 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Smith 1 0 0.00 1 0 0 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 1
Fried 0 0 1.50 1 1 0 6.0 4 1 1 1 2 9