Atlanta-N.Y. Mets Runs

Mets first. Brandon Nimmo walks. Michael Conforto walks. Brandon Nimmo to second. J.D. Davis walks. Michael Conforto to second. Brandon Nimmo to third. Dominic Smith strikes out swinging. Robinson Cano singles to shallow left field. J.D. Davis to second. Michael Conforto scores. Brandon Nimmo scores. Pete Alonso lines out to second base to Ozzie Albies. Jeff McNeil flies out to center field to Ronald Acuna Jr..

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mets 2, Braves 0.

Mets fourth. Jeff McNeil called out on strikes. Andres Gimenez singles to third base. Robinson Chirinos doubles to left field. Andres Gimenez scores. Brandon Nimmo strikes out swinging. Michael Conforto pops out to shallow center field to Ozzie Albies.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 3, Braves 0.

Braves sixth. Marcell Ozuna flies out to deep right field to Michael Conforto. Travis d'Arnaud lines out to deep center field to Brandon Nimmo. Adam Duvall homers to left field. Ozzie Albies lines out to center field to Brandon Nimmo.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mets 3, Braves 1.

Braves eighth. Marcell Ozuna called out on strikes. Travis d'Arnaud homers to center field. Adam Duvall pops out to shallow infield to Andres Gimenez. Ozzie Albies strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mets 3, Braves 2.

Mets eighth. Dominic Smith homers to center field. Robinson Cano homers to center field. Pete Alonso pops out to first base to Freddie Freeman. Jeff McNeil doubles to shallow right field. Andres Gimenez hit by pitch. Robinson Chirinos singles to shallow center field. Andres Gimenez to second. Jeff McNeil to third. Brandon Nimmo singles to shallow right field. Robinson Chirinos to second. Andres Gimenez scores. Jeff McNeil scores. Michael Conforto pops out to second base to Ozzie Albies. J.D. Davis strikes out swinging.

4 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mets 7, Braves 2.