Atlanta-Miami Runs

Marlins second. Jesus Sanchez walks. Charles Leblanc singles to shallow left field. Jesus Sanchez to second. Jordan Groshans singles to shallow right field. Charles Leblanc to second. Jesus Sanchez to third. Peyton Burdick singles to left field. Jordan Groshans to second. Charles Leblanc scores. Jesus Sanchez scores. Lewin Diaz pops out to Ehire Adrianza. Jon Berti walks. Peyton Burdick to second. Jordan Groshans to third. JJ Bleday singles to right field. Jon Berti to second. Peyton Burdick to third. Jordan Groshans scores. Bryan De La Cruz grounds out to second base. JJ Bleday out at second.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Marlins 3, Braves 0.

Braves third. Robbie Grossman doubles to shallow left field. Guillermo Heredia doubles to deep left field. Robbie Grossman scores. Ehire Adrianza flies out to deep right field to Peyton Burdick. Guillermo Heredia to third. Vaughn Grissom out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Jesus Sanchez. Guillermo Heredia scores. Orlando Arcia flies out to shallow infield to Charles Leblanc.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Marlins 3, Braves 2.

Braves fourth. Matt Olson flies out to deep right center field to Peyton Burdick. William Contreras singles to shallow left field. Marcell Ozuna pops out to shallow infield to Charles Leblanc. Eddie Rosario singles to shallow center field. William Contreras scores. Robbie Grossman grounds out to shallow infield to Lewin Diaz.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 3, Marlins 3.

Marlins fifth. Jon Berti walks. JJ Bleday grounds out to shallow infield. Jon Berti out at second. Bryan De La Cruz singles to deep left field. Nick Fortes walks. Nick Fortes to second. Bryan De La Cruz scores. Jesus Sanchez singles to right field. Nick Fortes scores. Charles Leblanc flies out to deep right field to Robbie Grossman.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Marlins 5, Braves 3.

Braves sixth. Orlando Arcia grounds out to third base, Jordan Groshans to Lewin Diaz. Matt Olson doubles to deep left field. William Contreras walks. Marcell Ozuna homers to left field. William Contreras scores. Matt Olson scores. Eddie Rosario called out on strikes. Robbie Grossman doubles to deep center field. Guillermo Heredia strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 6, Marlins 5.

Marlins sixth. Jordan Groshans walks. Peyton Burdick singles to center field. Jordan Groshans to second. Lewin Diaz called out on strikes. Jon Berti triples to right field. Peyton Burdick scores. Jordan Groshans scores. JJ Bleday triples to deep right field. Jon Berti scores. Bryan De La Cruz strikes out swinging. Nick Fortes homers to center field. JJ Bleday scores. Jesus Sanchez grounds out to shallow infield, Silvino Bracho to Matt Olson.

5 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Marlins 10, Braves 6.

Braves seventh. Ehire Adrianza strikes out swinging. Vaughn Grissom doubles to deep right field. Orlando Arcia pops out to shallow center field to Charles Leblanc. Matt Olson homers to center field. Vaughn Grissom scores. William Contreras walks. Marcell Ozuna doubles to shallow left field. William Contreras to third. Eddie Rosario called out on strikes.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Marlins 10, Braves 8.

Marlins seventh. Charles Leblanc walks. Jordan Groshans flies out to right field to Robbie Grossman. Peyton Burdick homers to left field. Charles Leblanc scores. Lewin Diaz strikes out swinging. Jon Berti singles to shortstop. JJ Bleday pops out to shallow infield to Vaughn Grissom.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Marlins 12, Braves 8.

Braves ninth. William Contreras doubles to left field. Marcell Ozuna singles to shallow infield. William Contreras to third. Eddie Rosario pops out to shallow left field to Jordan Groshans. Robbie Grossman walks. Marcell Ozuna to second. Guillermo Heredia singles to left field. Robbie Grossman to second. Marcell Ozuna to third. William Contreras scores. Ehire Adrianza lines out to left field to Jesus Sanchez. Vaughn Grissom called out on strikes.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Marlins 12, Braves 9.