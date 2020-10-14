Atlanta-L.A. Dodgers Runs

Braves fourth. Ronald Acuna Jr. walks. Freddie Freeman homers to right field. Ronald Acuna Jr. scores. Marcell Ozuna strikes out swinging. Travis d'Arnaud strikes out on a foul tip. Ozzie Albies singles to right field. Dansby Swanson grounds out to shallow infield, Justin Turner to Max Muncy.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 2, Dodgers 0.

Braves fifth. Austin Riley strikes out swinging. Nick Markakis walks. Cristian Pache doubles to left field. Nick Markakis scores. Ronald Acuna Jr. walks. Freddie Freeman singles to shortstop. Ronald Acuna Jr. to third. Cristian Pache scores. Marcell Ozuna walks. Freddie Freeman to second. Travis d'Arnaud walks. Marcell Ozuna to second. Freddie Freeman to third. Ronald Acuna Jr. scores. Ozzie Albies out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Cody Bellinger. Marcell Ozuna to third. Freddie Freeman scores. Dansby Swanson strikes out swinging.

4 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 6, Dodgers 0.

Braves seventh. Freddie Freeman grounds out to shallow right field to Max Muncy. Marcell Ozuna pops out to shallow left field to Corey Seager. Travis d'Arnaud walks. Ozzie Albies singles to shortstop. Travis d'Arnaud to second. Dansby Swanson doubles. Ozzie Albies to third. Travis d'Arnaud scores. Austin Riley is intentionally walked. Nick Markakis flies out to right field to Mookie Betts.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Braves 7, Dodgers 0.

Dodgers seventh. Joc Pederson singles to shallow right field. Chris Taylor singles to left field. Joc Pederson to second. Mookie Betts strikes out swinging. Corey Seager homers to center field. Chris Taylor scores. Joc Pederson scores. Justin Turner flies out to shallow right field to Ronald Acuna Jr.. Max Muncy strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 7, Dodgers 3.

Braves ninth. Travis d'Arnaud strikes out swinging. Ozzie Albies homers to center field. Dansby Swanson singles to deep right center field. Austin Riley flies out to deep center field to Cody Bellinger. Nick Markakis singles to left field. Dansby Swanson to second. Cristian Pache grounds out to shortstop, Justin Turner to Max Muncy.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 8, Dodgers 3.

Dodgers ninth. Chris Taylor strikes out swinging. Mookie Betts singles to left field. Corey Seager doubles. Mookie Betts scores. Justin Turner strikes out swinging. Max Muncy homers to right field. Corey Seager scores. Will Smith reaches on error. Fielding error by Ozzie Albies. Cody Bellinger triples to deep right field. Will Smith scores. AJ Pollock grounds out to shortstop, Austin Riley to Freddie Freeman.

4 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Braves 8, Dodgers 7.