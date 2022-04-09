Skip to main content
Atlanta Hawks Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Young 75 34.9 701-1524 .460 229-603 496-549 .903 2127 28.4
Collins 54 30.8 339-644 .526 64-176 134-169 .793 876 16.2
Bogdanovic 62 29.4 337-780 .432 165-450 97-112 .866 936 15.1
Hunter 52 29.7 247-562 .440 70-191 123-161 .764 687 13.2
Huerter 73 29.6 341-752 .453 157-405 42-52 .808 881 12.1
Reddish 34 23.4 138-343 .402 58-153 72-80 .900 406 11.9
Gallinari 65 25.2 250-583 .429 106-286 139-154 .903 745 11.5
Oliver 2 21.5 10-15 .667 1-3 2-3 .667 23 11.5
Capela 73 27.6 363-594 .611 0-1 76-165 .461 802 11.0
Brown 3 27.7 9-25 .360 6-15 5-6 .833 29 9.7
Okongwu 47 20.6 153-222 .689 0-0 78-108 .722 384 8.2
Iwundu 3 27.3 8-18 .444 3-5 3-4 .750 22 7.3
Williams 56 14.3 125-320 .391 37-102 67-78 .859 354 6.3
M.Hill 3 15.3 5-8 .625 3-5 4-4 1.000 17 5.7
Luwawu-Cabarrot 51 13.3 74-185 .400 44-121 35-41 .854 227 4.5
Wright 76 18.8 122-268 .455 44-115 52-61 .852 340 4.5
Dieng 44 8.4 53-112 .473 29-68 19-26 .731 154 3.5
Mays 27 8.1 32-64 .500 8-25 8-9 .889 80 3.0
Knox 16 6.9 16-43 .372 5-24 8-10 .800 45 2.8
Johnson 21 5.6 22-41 .537 3-13 5-7 .714 52 2.5
Stephenson 6 11.7 5-13 .385 0-3 1-2 .500 11 1.8
Cooper 12 3.1 3-14 .214 1-6 0-0 .000 7 0.6
S.Hill 13 10.7 3-20 .150 2-13 0-0 .000 8 0.6
Barber 3 4.3 0-4 .000 0-0 0-4 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 81 240.3 3356-7154 .469 1035-2783 1466-1805 .812 9213 113.7
OPPONENTS 81 240.3 3394-7205 .471 1034-2842 1279-1614 .792 9101 112.4

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Young 49 230 279 3.7 726 9.7 124 0 72 298 7
Collins 93 329 422 7.8 98 1.8 164 0 33 60 56
Bogdanovic 29 215 244 3.9 187 3.0 131 0 66 70 14
Hunter 26 148 174 3.3 68 1.3 154 0 36 67 21
Huerter 32 217 249 3.4 198 2.7 182 0 55 90 26
Reddish 20 64 84 2.5 38 1.1 45 0 35 44 11
Gallinari 34 270 304 4.7 99 1.5 91 0 28 36 11
Oliver 2 4 6 3.0 3 1.5 5 0 1 0 1
Capela 272 592 864 11.8 92 1.3 164 0 54 44 91
Brown 1 13 14 4.7 4 1.3 7 0 2 0 0
Okongwu 114 160 274 5.8 52 1.1 144 0 31 43 59
Iwundu 3 10 13 4.3 0 .0 8 0 1 1 0
Williams 16 71 87 1.6 105 1.9 48 0 28 43 3
M.Hill 2 4 6 2.0 1 .3 7 0 4 0 1
Luwawu-Cabarrot 16 64 80 1.6 40 .8 76 0 18 19 6
Wright 49 169 218 2.9 185 2.4 56 0 92 45 19
Dieng 32 89 121 2.8 34 .8 52 0 11 20 13
Mays 5 20 25 .9 17 .6 9 0 7 10 0
Knox 5 15 20 1.2 7 .4 13 0 2 2 1
Johnson 2 24 26 1.2 3 .1 9 0 3 9 2
Stephenson 1 14 15 2.5 11 1.8 8 0 0 4 0
Cooper 0 5 5 .4 5 .4 1 0 0 5 0
S.Hill 6 17 23 1.8 12 .9 16 0 4 1 2
Barber 1 2 3 1.0 3 1.0 1 0 0 1 0
TEAM 810 2746 3556 43.9 1988 24.5 1515 0 583 959 344
OPPONENTS 832 2730 3562 44.0 2061 25.4 1649 3 572 1038 363
