Atlanta Hawks Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Young 68 34.9 634-1382 .459 206-536 439-487 .901 1913 28.1
Collins 54 30.8 339-644 .526 64-176 134-169 .793 876 16.2
Bogdanovic 55 29.5 291-681 .427 139-393 81-94 .862 802 14.6
Hunter 46 29.9 221-494 .447 65-172 107-142 .754 614 13.3
Reddish 34 23.4 138-343 .402 58-153 72-80 .900 406 11.9
Huerter 66 29.4 300-674 .445 134-359 36-46 .783 770 11.7
Oliver 2 21.5 10-15 .667 1-3 2-3 .667 23 11.5
Gallinari 61 25.0 229-539 .425 99-265 136-150 .907 693 11.4
Capela 66 27.7 320-530 .604 0-1 69-148 .466 709 10.7
Brown 3 27.7 9-25 .360 6-15 5-6 .833 29 9.7
Okongwu 40 20.6 136-195 .697 0-0 67-92 .728 339 8.5
Iwundu 3 27.3 8-18 .444 3-5 3-4 .750 22 7.3
Williams 52 14.3 121-302 .401 35-97 59-68 .868 336 6.5
M.Hill 3 15.3 5-8 .625 3-5 4-4 1.000 17 5.7
Wright 69 18.4 110-243 .453 39-101 49-57 .860 308 4.5
Luwawu-Cabarrot 45 12.0 58-151 .384 37-103 21-24 .875 174 3.9
Dieng 42 8.6 52-106 .491 28-62 19-26 .731 151 3.6
Mays 25 8.4 32-62 .516 8-25 8-9 .889 80 3.2
Johnson 18 5.2 16-31 .516 3-11 5-7 .714 40 2.2
Stephenson 6 11.7 5-13 .385 0-3 1-2 .500 11 1.8
Knox 13 6.4 7-28 .250 1-15 6-8 .750 21 1.6
Cooper 11 3.2 3-14 .214 1-6 0-0 .000 7 0.6
S.Hill 13 10.7 3-20 .150 2-13 0-0 .000 8 0.6
Barber 3 4.3 0-4 .000 0-0 0-4 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 74 240.3 3047-6522 .467 932-2519 1323-1630 .812 8349 112.8
OPPONENTS 74 240.3 3096-6577 .471 943-2598 1155-1451 .796 8290 112.0

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Young 45 213 258 3.8 648 9.5 111 0 68 273 7
Collins 93 329 422 7.8 98 1.8 164 0 33 60 56
Bogdanovic 23 192 215 3.9 173 3.1 117 0 59 64 13
Hunter 22 125 147 3.2 61 1.3 134 0 35 59 18
Reddish 20 64 84 2.5 38 1.1 45 0 35 44 11
Huerter 30 197 227 3.4 178 2.7 164 0 46 82 25
Oliver 2 4 6 3.0 3 1.5 5 0 1 0 1
Gallinari 32 251 283 4.6 94 1.5 86 0 26 33 11
Capela 246 531 777 11.8 85 1.3 150 0 44 41 86
Brown 1 13 14 4.7 4 1.3 7 0 2 0 0
Okongwu 97 127 224 5.6 41 1.0 126 0 23 40 54
Iwundu 3 10 13 4.3 0 .0 8 0 1 1 0
Williams 15 65 80 1.5 98 1.9 46 0 27 40 3
M.Hill 2 4 6 2.0 1 .3 7 0 4 0 1
Wright 44 152 196 2.8 166 2.4 51 0 77 41 16
Luwawu-Cabarrot 12 50 62 1.4 30 .7 59 0 14 17 5
Dieng 32 87 119 2.8 33 .8 49 0 11 20 13
Mays 5 20 25 1.0 16 .6 8 0 7 10 0
Johnson 2 22 24 1.3 2 .1 6 0 2 6 1
Stephenson 1 14 15 2.5 11 1.8 8 0 0 4 0
Knox 5 12 17 1.3 7 .5 8 0 1 2 0
Cooper 0 5 5 .5 5 .5 1 0 0 5 0
S.Hill 6 17 23 1.8 12 .9 16 0 4 1 2
Barber 1 2 3 1.0 3 1.0 1 0 0 1 0
TEAM 739 2506 3245 43.9 1807 24.4 1377 0 520 885 323
OPPONENTS 759 2497 3256 44.0 1892 25.6 1513 3 528 940 337
