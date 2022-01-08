Atlanta Hawks Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Young
|34
|34.7
|329-719
|.458
|94-251
|210-234
|.897
|962
|28.3
|Collins
|33
|32.6
|220-403
|.546
|44-103
|101-126
|.802
|585
|17.7
|Reddish
|33
|24.0
|138-343
|.402
|58-153
|72-80
|.900
|406
|12.3
|Bogdanovic
|25
|28.7
|109-264
|.413
|55-150
|23-31
|.742
|296
|11.8
|Capela
|36
|29.7
|190-333
|.571
|0-1
|45-97
|.464
|425
|11.8
|Oliver
|2
|21.5
|10-15
|.667
|1-3
|2-3
|.667
|23
|11.5
|Huerter
|31
|28.1
|141-297
|.475
|56-148
|16-21
|.762
|354
|11.4
|Hunter
|11
|27.8
|50-111
|.450
|15-38
|4-10
|.400
|119
|10.8
|Gallinari
|29
|22.3
|91-222
|.410
|46-115
|57-61
|.934
|285
|9.8
|Brown
|3
|27.7
|9-25
|.360
|6-15
|5-6
|.833
|29
|9.7
|Okongwu
|6
|20.5
|23-31
|.742
|0-0
|11-12
|.917
|57
|9.5
|Iwundu
|3
|27.3
|8-18
|.444
|3-5
|3-4
|.750
|22
|7.3
|Williams
|27
|14.4
|63-172
|.366
|17-56
|33-39
|.846
|176
|6.5
|M.Hill
|3
|15.3
|5-8
|.625
|3-5
|4-4
|1.000
|17
|5.7
|Mays
|15
|11.9
|31-57
|.544
|8-23
|7-7
|1.000
|77
|5.1
|Luwawu-Cabarrot
|25
|14.2
|36-98
|.367
|24-68
|13-16
|.813
|109
|4.4
|Wright
|33
|17.6
|49-114
|.430
|17-42
|22-26
|.846
|137
|4.2
|Dieng
|28
|9.8
|35-76
|.461
|16-40
|16-21
|.762
|102
|3.6
|Johnson
|10
|5.0
|8-17
|.471
|2-6
|4-6
|.667
|22
|2.2
|Stephenson
|6
|11.7
|5-13
|.385
|0-3
|1-2
|.500
|11
|1.8
|Cooper
|9
|3.7
|3-13
|.231
|1-5
|0-0
|.000
|7
|0.8
|S.Hill
|13
|10.7
|3-20
|.150
|2-13
|0-0
|.000
|8
|0.6
|Barber
|3
|4.3
|0-4
|.000
|0-0
|0-4
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|38
|240.0
|1556-3373
|.461
|468-1243
|649-810
|.801
|4229
|111.3
|OPPONENTS
|38
|240.0
|1590-3404
|.467
|494-1384
|567-714
|.794
|4241
|111.6
___