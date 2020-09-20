Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 0

Atlanta New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 7 7 7 Totals 28 0 3 0 Acuña Jr. cf-rf 3 3 2 4 Nimmo cf 4 0 1 0 Freeman 1b 2 1 0 0 Conforto rf 4 0 0 0 Ozuna dh 4 0 1 1 Davis 3b 3 0 0 0 d'Arnaud c 5 0 2 2 D.Smith 1b 3 0 0 0 Duvall lf 5 0 0 0 Canó 2b 3 0 0 0 Albies 2b 4 1 2 0 Alonso dh 3 0 0 0 Markakis rf 3 0 0 0 McNeil lf 2 0 0 0 Inciarte pr-cf 0 1 0 0 Giménez ss 3 0 0 0 Swanson ss 4 1 0 0 Ramos c 3 0 2 0 Riley 3b 4 0 0 0

Atlanta 000 001 024 — 7 New York 000 000 000 — 0

E_Shreve (1). DP_Atlanta 2, New York 0. LOB_Atlanta 7, New York 3. 2B_d'Arnaud (7), Albies (5), Acuña Jr. (9), Ozuna (12), Ramos (6). HR_Acuña Jr. (13).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta Wright W,2-4 6 1-3 1 0 0 1 6 W.Smith H,5 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Martin H,5 1 0 0 0 1 0 Melancon 1 2 0 0 0 0

New York Porcello L,1-6 7 3 1 1 2 10 Familia 1 1 2 2 2 0 Shreve 1-3 2 4 3 2 1 Oswalt 2-3 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Porcello (Acuña Jr.).

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:09.