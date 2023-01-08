TB_Rudolph 8 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 9:53. Drive: 11 plays, 70 yards, 5:13. Key Plays: Thompkins kick return to Tampa Bay 30; Brady 17 pass to Godwin; Thompkins 17 run; Brady 5 pass to Otton on 3rd-and-4. Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 0.

Atl_Pruitt 2 pass from Ridder (Koo kick), 3:22. Drive: 9 plays, 91 yards, 4:00. Key Plays: Ridder 26 pass to London on 3rd-and-5; Allgeier 17 run; Allgeier 16 run. Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 7.

Atl_FG Koo 49, :54. Drive: 4 plays, 3 yards, 1:36. Key Play: Allgeier 6 run on 3rd-and-13. Atlanta 10, Tampa Bay 7.

Second Quarter

TB_FG Succop 41, 8:15. Drive: 15 plays, 52 yards, 7:39. Key Plays: Brady 9 pass to Godwin on 3rd-and-1; Brady 5 pass to Gage on 3rd-and-2; Vaughn 12 run on 3rd-and-1; Brady 9 pass to Godwin on 3rd-and-10. Tampa Bay 10, Atlanta 10.

TB_Gage 3 pass from Gabbert (Succop kick), 1:46. Drive: 5 plays, 22 yards, 2:14. Key Play: Gabbert 13 pass to Thompkins. Tampa Bay 17, Atlanta 10.

Third Quarter

Atl_FG Koo 24, 10:27. Drive: 10 plays, 69 yards, 4:33. Key Plays: Ridder 16 pass to London; Ridder 29 pass to Pruitt; Allgeier 12 run. Tampa Bay 17, Atlanta 13.

Atl_Zaccheaus 3 pass from Ridder (Koo kick), :51. Drive: 14 plays, 80 yards, 7:58. Key Plays: Ridder 17 pass to London; Allgeier 13 run; Ridder 11 pass to Firkser on 4th-and-3; Allgeier 5 run on 3rd-and-3. Atlanta 20, Tampa Bay 17.

Fourth Quarter

Atl_Patterson 2 run (Koo kick), 8:07. Drive: 9 plays, 83 yards, 6:04. Key Plays: Ridder 11 pass to Zaccheaus; Ridder 40 pass to London on 3rd-and-6; Ridder 15 pass to Darby; Ridder 14 pass to London on 3rd-and-6. Atlanta 27, Tampa Bay 17.

Atl_FG Koo 51, 4:00. Drive: 10 plays, 42 yards, 3:10. Key Plays: Allgeier 28 run; Ridder 17 pass to Zaccheaus on 3rd-and-21; Ridder 6 pass to Zaccheaus on 4th-and-4. Atlanta 30, Tampa Bay 17.

___

TB Atl FIRST DOWNS 12 22 Rushing 4 10 Passing 8 11 Penalty 0 1 THIRD DOWN EFF 6-13 6-15 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-1 3-3 TOTAL NET YARDS 222 382 Total Plays 54 67 Avg Gain 4.1 5.7 NET YARDS RUSHING 86 174 Rushes 20 35 Avg per rush 4.3 4.971 NET YARDS PASSING 136 208 Sacked-Yds lost 0-0 2-16 Gross-Yds passing 136 224 Completed-Att. 22-34 19-30 Had Intercepted 0 0 Yards-Pass Play 4.0 6.5 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 4-3-3 7-6-6 PUNTS-Avg. 5-50.6 3-51.333 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 36 17 Punt Returns 1-12 0-0 Kickoff Returns 1-24 1-17 Interceptions 0-0 0-0 PENALTIES-Yds 3-30 2-18 FUMBLES-Lost 1-1 1-1 TIME OF POSSESSION 25:11 34:49

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tampa Bay, Bernard 7-28, Vaughn 8-26, Thompkins 1-17, R.White 4-15. Atlanta, Allgeier 24-135, Patterson 5-18, Williams 4-12, Ridder 2-9.

PASSING_Tampa Bay, Brady 13-17-0-84, Gabbert 6-8-0-29, Trask 3-9-0-23. Atlanta, Ridder 19-30-0-224.

RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Godwin 6-55, Thompkins 4-25, Gage 3-15, Vaughn 2-8, Bernard 2-(minus 1), Perriman 1-9, Miller 1-8, Rudolph 1-8, Otton 1-5, Fournette 1-4. Atlanta, London 6-120, Zaccheaus 4-37, Pruitt 3-34, Patterson 2-1, Darby 1-15, Firkser 1-11, Hesse 1-6, Byrd 1-0.

PUNT RETURNS_Tampa Bay, Thompkins 1-12. Atlanta, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Tampa Bay, Thompkins 1-24. Atlanta, Williams 1-17.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Tampa Bay, Winfield 10-3-0, Delaney 6-2-0, Nelson 3-1-0, Tryon-Shoyinka 3-0-0, Britt 2-5-0, Odenigbo 2-4-0, Murphy-Bunting 2-2-0, Hicks 2-1-1, David 2-1-0, D.White 2-0-0, Russell 1-3-0, Nunez-Roches 1-2-0, O'Connor 1-2-0, Chesley 1-1-0, Hall 1-1-0, McCollum 1-0-0, Gholston 0-3-0. Atlanta, Grant 4-3-0, Oliver 4-0-0, Evans 3-2-0, Johnson 3-2-0, Andersen 3-0-0, Armstrong 2-3-0, Carter 2-1-0, Jarrett 2-1-0, Malone 2-1-0, Alford 2-0-0, Ogundeji 2-0-0, Hawkins 1-0-0, Terrell 1-0-0, Dickerson 0-4-0, Anderson 0-2-0, Allgeier 0-1-0, McGary 0-1-0, Walker 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Tampa Bay, None. Atlanta, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Land Clark, Ump Paul King, HL Tom Stephan, LJ Brian Bolinger, FJ Michael Banks, SJ Dominique Pender, BJ Greg Meyer, Replay Randy Campbell.