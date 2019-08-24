Atlanta 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Atlanta New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 49 2 8 2 Totals 47 1 6 1 Acuña Jr. cf-rf 4 0 1 0 Rosario ss 6 0 0 0 Albies 2b 7 1 1 0 Panik 2b 5 0 0 0 Freeman 1b 5 0 1 1 Alonso 1b 6 0 1 0 Donaldson 3b 6 0 1 0 Conforto rf 6 0 0 0 Joyce rf 4 0 0 0 J.Davis lf 4 0 0 0 Flowers c 1 1 1 0 Guillorme 3b 2 0 1 0 Hechavarría ss 6 0 1 0 Lugo p 0 0 0 0 Ortega lf 6 0 1 0 Díaz p 0 0 0 0 A.Jackson c 3 0 0 0 R.Davis ph 1 0 0 0 Hamilton pr-cf 2 0 1 1 Avilán p 0 0 0 0 Foltynewicz p 2 0 0 0 Brach p 0 0 0 0 Duvall ph 1 0 0 0 Altherr ph 1 0 0 0 Greene p 0 0 0 0 Sewald p 0 0 0 0 Martin p 0 0 0 0 Wilson p 0 0 0 0 Culberson ph 0 0 0 0 Familia p 0 0 0 0 Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 Matz ph 1 0 0 0 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 Lagares cf 6 0 1 0 Teheran ph 1 0 0 0 Nido c 2 0 0 0 L.Jackson p 0 0 0 0 Ramos c 3 0 2 0 Fried ph 1 0 0 0 deGrom p 2 1 1 1 Melancon p 0 0 0 0 Frazier 3b 2 0 0 0

Atlanta 000 001 000 000 01 — 2 New York 000 001 000 000 00 — 1

DP_Atlanta 1, New York 0. LOB_Atlanta 12, New York 9. 2B_Hechavarría (7), Guillorme (3). HR_deGrom (2). SB_Albies (13), Acuña Jr. (30), Hamilton 2 (2), Ramos (1), J.Davis (3). S_Culberson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta Foltynewicz 7 2 1 1 2 7 Greene 1 0 0 0 0 0 Martin 1 1 0 0 0 1 Swarzak 1 2 0 0 1 1 Newcomb 1 0 0 0 1 2 L.Jackson W,7-2 2 1 0 0 0 2 Melancon S,4-4 1 0 0 0 0 1

New York deGrom 7 4 1 1 1 13 Lugo 2 0 0 0 2 4 Díaz 1 0 0 0 0 2 Avilán 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Brach 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Sewald 1 0 0 0 0 1 Wilson 1 1 0 0 0 1 Familia L,4-2 1 2 1 1 2 3

HBP_Díaz (A.Jackson), Newcomb (Panik). WP_Foltynewicz, Newcomb(2).

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_4:37. A_31,437 (41,922).