Atlanta 112, L.A. Clippers 108

Collins 6-10 0-0 13, Hunter 8-13 3-3 20, Okongwu 2-6 1-2 5, Murray 8-18 0-0 16, Young 9-17 9-9 30, Griffin 3-3 0-0 7, Johnson 5-6 1-2 13, Kaminsky 1-2 2-4 4, A.Holiday 0-1 0-0 0, Bogdanovic 2-13 0-0 4. Totals 44-89 16-20 112.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title