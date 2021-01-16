Ashworth leads Utah State past San Diego State 64-59 Jan. 16, 2021 Updated: Jan. 16, 2021 5:23 p.m.
LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Steven Ashworth scored 17 points off the bench to lift Utah State to a 64-59 win over San Diego State on Saturday, the Aggies’ 10th straight victory.
Brock Miller had 11 points for Utah State (11-3, 8-0 Mountain West Conference). Neemias Queta added 10 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks and four assists. Alphonso Anderson had nine points and seven rebounds.