Ashcraft goes 8, Reds beat Giants 4-2 to halt 7-game skid June 25, 2022 Updated: June 25, 2022 2:41 a.m.
1 of20 Cincinnati Reds' Graham Ashcraft pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, June 24, 2022. John Hefti/AP Show More Show Less
2 of20 San Francisco Giants catcher Curt Casali, right, tags out Cincinnati Reds' Nick Senzel during the second inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, June 24, 2022. John Hefti/AP Show More Show Less 3 of20
4 of20 Cincinnati Reds' Nick Senzel hits an RBI double against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, June 24, 2022. John Hefti/AP Show More Show Less
5 of20 Cincinnati Reds' Mike Moustakas (9) celebrates with Aramis Garcia (33) after scoring against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, June 24, 2022. John Hefti/AP Show More Show Less 6 of20
7 of20 San Francisco Giants' Alex Cobb pitches against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, June 24, 2022. John Hefti/AP Show More Show Less
8 of20 Cincinnati Reds' Mike Moustakas watches his RBI double against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, June 24, 2022. John Hefti/AP Show More Show Less 9 of20
10 of20 Cincinnati Reds closing pitcher Hunter Strickland (54) celebrates with catcher Aramis Garcia after the team's win over the San Francisco Giants in a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, June 24, 2022. John Hefti/AP Show More Show Less
11 of20 Cincinnati Reds celebrate after defeating the San Francisco Giants 4-2 in a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, June 24, 2022. John Hefti/AP Show More Show Less 12 of20
13 of20 Cincinnati Reds' Donovan Solano hits an RBI single against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, June 24, 2022. John Hefti/AP Show More Show Less
14 of20 San Francisco Giants' Evan Longoria (10) celebrates with third base coach Mark Hallberg (91) as he runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, June 24, 2022. John Hefti/AP Show More Show Less 15 of20
16 of20 Cincinnati Reds center fielder Nick Senzel (15) watches as a fan catches a solo home run by San Francisco Giants' Evan Longoria during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, June 24, 2022. John Hefti/AP Show More Show Less
17 of20 Cincinnati Reds' Nick Senzel scores against San Francisco Giants catcher Curt Casali during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, June 24, 2022. John Hefti/AP Show More Show Less 18 of20
19 of20 San Francisco Giants' Evan Longoria watches his solo home run next to Cincinnati Reds catcher Aramis Garcia during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, June 24, 2022. John Hefti/AP Show More Show Less
20 of20
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rookie right-hander Graham Ashcraft bounced back from two poor starts, pitching a career-high eight innings to help the Cincinnati Reds stop their seven-game losing streak Friday night with a 4-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants.
Nick Senzel drove in two runs and Mike Moustakas scored twice to pace the Cincinnati offense.