Asensio spurs Real Madrid to 2-0 win over Granada JOSEPH WILSON, Associated Press Dec. 23, 2020 Updated: Dec. 23, 2020 5:11 p.m.
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A moment of inspired attacking by substitute Marco Asensio ensured Real Madrid stayed level on points with Spanish league leader Atlético Madrid in a title race that is shaping up as a crosstown contest.
Asensio came off the bench to help lead Madrid to a 2-0 win over Granada on Wednesday at its Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium. Moments after hitting the post with a shot, Asensio set up Casemiro to finally break through Granada’s defense in the 57th minute.